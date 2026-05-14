Spencer Pratt’s Reps Deny He’s Filming New Reality Show Centered Around LA Mayoral Run

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Spencer Pratt has been reported to be making a reality TV return.

TMZ and Deadline both shared that The Hills alum is filming a new series with wife Heidi Montag and their kids, starting with his journey as he campaigns to be elected the next Mayor of Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Spencer has signed a deal with Boardwalk Pictures and filming would begin soon. They report that filming would continue if he wins the election.



Deadline‘s report is similar, but they note production already started and the first footage is done, with filming picking up more in the next few days.

However, reps for the mayoral candidate are saying the reports are simply not true.

Reps for Pratt have told TheWrap that “no series is in production” and there is “no contract.”



“This is inaccurate,” a spokesperson says of TMZ’s initial story. “There is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign.”

“He does not have any signed contract. No contract exists related to this because it isn’t true,” the rep adds.

Earlier this week, Spencer addressed his living situation while running for Mayor of Los Angeles, revealing if he ever was living in an Airstream trailer on his property where his house burned down.

Posted To:Heidi Montag Politics Spencer Pratt