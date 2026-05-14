Stephen Colletti Welcomes First Child with Wife Alex Weaver!

Credit: Getty

Stephen Colletti is a dad!

On Thursday (May 14), the 40-year-old Laguna Beach star announced that he and wife Alex Weaver have welcomed their first child together.

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Rhodes August.

Stephen and Alex, 32, shared the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of them holding their newborn’s hand.

After sharing the news, several famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate the new parents.

Stephen‘s One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty wrote, “That’s one lucky little human. Congratulations you two. Best news ever.”

His The Traitors co-star Tara Lipinski added, “Yesssss!!!!!! Congratulations!”

If you didn’t know, Stephen and Alex, who is a NASCAR reporter, started dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. They tied the knot in October 2025 and announced Alex was pregnant back in January.

Congrats to the new parents! See all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.

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