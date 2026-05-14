‘Tangles’ Cast Brings Animated Film to Cannes 2026

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The cast of Tangles hit up the 2026 Cannes Film Festival today for a photo call.

Stars Seth Rogen, Samira Wiley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Abbi Jacobson posed for photos at the event, held at the Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 14) in Cannes, France. Seth‘s wife Lauren, a producer on the film, was also present, as was director Leah Nelson and others.

Here’s the synopsis of the animated film:

The film follows Sarah, who has left her exciting life as an activist and artist in ’90s San Francisco to return to the small, conservative hometown she fled when Alzheimer’s begins to erode her mother’s vibrant personality. Forced to grow up quickly, Sarah juggles a new relationship, long-held career ambitions, and an eccentric family she literally follows to Mexico and back in a last-ditch effort to make them take the situation seriously. Confronting a disorienting reality she can’t control, Sarah must find her footing — learning to accept her mother’s decline and the imperfect beauty of her family — in order to become the daughter they need. The newly-released clip, which you can watch below, shows the harrowing first moments the family learns of the diagnosis. (per THR)

Browse through the gallery of photos to see the cast at the event…

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