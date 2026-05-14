‘The Batman Part II’ Cast Shakeup: 2 Stars Exit, Several Confirmed to Return By Director Matt Reeves

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The cast for The Batman Part II has been confirmed by director Matt Reeves!

There are several major stars returning for the second film, which follows up the highly successful 2022 movie. It seems there will be two major cast exits as well. Matt announced some of this news in a series of posts on his X account.

The film is currently set for release on October 1, 2027, and is rumored to begin production sometime this summer.

Matt co-wrote the script alongside Mattson Tomlin. About the new film, he told Variety, “It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson did.”

So, who will be starring in the 2027 DC Universe movie?

Keep reading to see which stars are returning for The Batman Part II…

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