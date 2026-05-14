‘The Pitt’ Season 3: Setting, Premiere Date & Episode Count Revealed

Credit: HBO Max

The Pitt season three is about to start production, and we have some details fans are going to want to know!

Noah Wyle previously revealed that the new season would take place in the fall, likely November, but now, we’re learning more about the exact time frame.

When will season 3 of The Pitt take place?

Noah told Deadline, “It’s set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications.”

When does production start on season 3 of The Pitt?

Noah added, “We’re about to start production on Season 3.” Additionally, executive producer and director John Wells added, “We will be back in production in June.”

When will The Pitt season 3 premiere on HBO Max?

One great piece of news: they are planning to have the same debut timeframe as both season one and season two!

Season 1 debuted on January 9, 2025 and season 2 debuted on January 8, 2026. It’s presumed that, if they follow the same Thursday evening release pattern, we could see The Pitt season 3, episode 1 on January 7, 2027.

John added that they “plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year.”

Unfortunately, there are some major cast exits set to happen ahead of season 3!

Posted To:HBO Max Noah Wyle Television The Pitt