Tiger Woods Returns to Florida After Month-Long Treatment in Switzerland Following DUI Arrest

Credit: Getty

Tiger Woods is back in the United States.

Following a month-long rehab stint in Switzerland, the 50-year-old pro golfer landed at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Wednesday (May 13).

In photos published by Page Six, Tiger can been seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with gray shorts paired with a black baseball hat and sunglasses as he made his way off of his private plane.

Credit: Getty

Tiger was arrested on DUI charges earlier this year

Back on March 27, Tiger was involved in a rollover car crash on Jupiter Island in Florida. He was arrested, taken into police custody, and charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusing to submit to a test.

Credit: Getty

After the crash, he entered treatment

Days after the crash, Tiger announced that he is “stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

He was given permission by the court to leave the country to seek treatment and on April 3, he landed in Zurich where he entered a rehab facility.

Credit: Getty

He’s pleading not guilty to the charges

Tiger entered a not guilty plea following the arrest and his attorney filed for a waiver of arraignment, as well as demanding a jury trial. The court documents from the plea entry revealed that his license has been suspended.

He is set to appear in court on July 7.

If you didn’t see, Tiger‘s girlfriend Vanessa Trump recently broke her silence after his DUI arrest.

Posted To:Tiger Woods