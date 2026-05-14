Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Spotted on NYC Date Night Amid Comments About Secret to Their Marriage

Credit: Backgrid

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s marriage has been going strong for nearly 40 years and they’re still keeping the romance alive!

The longtime couple was spotted with arms wrapped around each other while stepping out for a date night on Tuesday (May 12) in New York City.

The appearance comes a week after Rita made comments about the secret to their marriage.

Rita Wilson revealed the secret to her marriage with Tom Hanks

Rita says a shared bedroom is the key to a strong marriage.

“That’s where you download everything. That’s where you download the day. You laugh about what you’re doing. In the mornings, you’re thinking about, ‘What are you doing today? Where are you going to be? Great, I want you there.'”

–Rita Wilson, People



Rita also says that it’s important to share values with your partner.

“You have to be able to communicate to each other the things that are changing in your life — and also the things that are still staying the same so that you’re always working together for the greater good.

They’re both promoting projects right now!

Rita just dropped her new album, Sound of a Woman, on May 1.

Tom is preparing for the release of his new animated movie, Toy Story 5, on June 19. Watch the latest trailer!

Posted To:Candid Photos Rita Wilson Tom Hanks