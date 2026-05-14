Trisha Paytas Rants About ‘Awful’ James Charles Amid Scandal: ‘I Hate Him’

Credit: YouTube / TikTok

Trisha Paytas is not holding back with her thoughts on James Charles.

The 38-year-old YouTuber shared her unfiltered opinion of the 26-year-old beauty influencer on her Just Trish Podcast this week, calling him the “number one enemy” of her show and a “nasty person” amid his latest scandal involving calling out a Spirit Airlines worker who asked for financial help in his DMs.

She revealed that her co-host Oscar Gracey applied to be James‘ content creator assistant recently, and the two reflected on preparing the application, and James‘ videos about applying for the position.

“We forget how awful James Charles is…like truly the worst person, like a horrible human being. And I don’t know if I can say that about anyone else,” she said.

“He’s like an awful human being…he’s literally evil, but then we forget all this stuff,” she added.

“Oscar submitted to be his assistant, and it was really good,” Trisha said as they began discussing James‘ since-deleted rant about the Spirit Airlines worker.

“He scares me. For the record, I can actually say this now with no like…I hate James Charles. I actually do.”

“I actually despise him more than any other creator. Number one enemy of the show,” Trisha continued.

“I’ll collab with Colleen [Balinger], David [Dobrik], Shane [Dawson], everybody. I’ll collab with everybody before James Charles. Like, he’s awful,” she continued.

“At least these other people try some humanitarian efforts, right? Like, Colleen did a fundraiser for kids for her birthday, and David tries to give people money and cash. Yeah, like, you know, they try,” she went on to explain.

“There’s some inherently evil in them, but they’re trying. They try to balance it out.”

“But James actively does the opposite. He’s like, I know I’ve been caught and admitted to, like, texting underage boys. I know I’ve been awful to people. I know I scream at people, but then, like, just doubles down, triples down, and it’s just, like, shows himself to be actually, like, inhumane,” Trisha went on to say.

“I’m not the karma police, but it doesn’t end well when you are someone who is just so vile and nasty and just thinks that like you shouldn’t help your fellow human out. I’ve seen the discourse of people being like…he could have just not responded…I think that’s kind of like his duty, to help people once in a while,” she said.

“James, you deserve nothing. You deserve nothing. Like how you got this far is like a mind blown to us all. We’re all kind of confused by it, but we’re like, ‘Okay.’ You deserve nothing of what you have…you’re a nasty person.” Watch the full episode above.

The woman he allegedly called out has since shared what appears to be his apology DM.

Posted To:Influencers James Charles TikTok Trisha Paytas