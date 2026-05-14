The Question ‘Uncharacteristically Restrained’ Trump Wouldn’t Answer During His Visit to China (and Seemingly Why)

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Donald Trump attracted media attention after opting out of answering a specific question during his trip to China.

On Wednesday (May 13), the 79-year-old president met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. After a closed-door meeting, they took some questions from the press.

However, reporters noted that Trump seemed “restrained,” particularly when asked about one specific topic — Taiwan.

Addressing the press, he described China as a “great place” and “beautiful.” However, when he was asked if he and Xi spoke about Taiwan, the president was notably silent on the topic.

Trump’s behavior was described as atypical by news outlets.

A broadcast on CNN noted that the president’s behavior wasn’t in line with his typical handling of the media.

“You think that was killing him not to say something? In that scenario trying to show some respect,” one reporter off-screen noted, while another agreed and described the president as coming across as “uncharacteristically restrained.”

She continued, adding that he “usually would have something to say on that subject, many others.”

“We’ve seen him be quite freewheeling in his public appearances, even in the last week, going off script regularly. But really, in that situation, making clear that he understands he is XI’s guest here, or just not wanting to talk about it,” she said.

Taiwan will be a sensitive topic during the president’s meetings with Xi.

Chinese officials said that Xi “stressed to President Trump that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations” in a statement shared with Politico after the initial talks.

“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” the statement continued.

Taiwan, an island off the coast of China, has long been recognized as an independent country by the United States. However, China has contested that claim and recognizes the island as part of their territory.

Questions about Taiwan come shortly after Trump seemingly announced plans to add a foreign country as the 51st state in the U.S. He has previously alluded to plans to absorb three independent territories.

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