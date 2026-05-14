What Does Habibti Mean? All About Drake’s New Album Title

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Drake surprise announced that he’s not just dropping one album at midnight on Friday (May 15), but he’s releasing three!



One of the albums the 39-year-old rapper is releasing is titled Habibti, and if you’re wondering what it means, we’ve got the info right here.

What is the meaning of the word “Habibti”?

If you didn’t know, “Habibti” is a popular word in the Arabic language, and is pronounced ha-beeb-tee. It comes from the root word, Habib, meaning beloved.

Habibti is a term of endearment when speaking to a female, translating to “my love,” “my dear” or “my darling.”

If you were speaking to a male, you would say “Habibi” instead.

This is a term that Arabic people usually use for their wives or girlfriends, in the same way that people use the words “honey” or “sweetheart.”

In addition to the Habibti album, Drake is also releasing the Iceman, as well as Maid of Honour.

If you missed it, Drake‘s new song “1 AM in Albany” recently surfaced, and in it, he seemingly disses LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole, among others. Find out more here!

The three new albums mark Drake‘s first solo LP in three years, since For All the Dogs. His last album was in 2025, a joint effort with PartyNextDoor titled Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

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