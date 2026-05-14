Will Smith to Lead David Gordon Green’s ‘Supermax,’ His First Non-Franchise Film in Years

Will Smith is set to take a new role as a FBI agent.

The 57-year-old Men in Black actor will star in David Gordon Green‘s Supermax, marking his first non-franchise Hollywood movie in several years.

The film was penned by David Weil and David J. Rosen, and centers around “two FBI agents investigating a murder that’s taken place in the world’s most secure prison,” per Deadline on Thursday (May 14). The search is still underway for his FBI partner, which is set to be a female counterpart.

This movie, said to start production in the middle of August, is reportedly heading to streaming, as opposed to a theatrical release.

Amazon MGM Studios closed a deal for a reported $70 million for worldwide rights to the project.

“From Amazon, it’s a vote of confidence in the project, but also in Smith. The studio will have noted the strong box office for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, which came two years after the actor’s Oscar slap incident and is his only film in the past four years,” Deadline notes.

The box office domestic average alone of a Will Smith movie is around $120 million, making him one of the highest generating leading men of Hollywood.

There’s also news about Men in Black 5.

Posted To:Casting Movies Supermax Will Smith