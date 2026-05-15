Alix Earle Wears See-Through Netted Dress to Celebrate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Credit: Getty

Alix Earle wore a sexy cut-out dress that showed off a lot of skin while attending a celebration of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The 25-year-old influencer joined her fellow cover stars Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English at the celebration at Hard Rock Hotel’s The Venue at Music Row on Thursday (May 14) in New York City.

Fetty Wap was at the party for a surprise performance of songs like “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “Again.”

The cover models hit the red carpet at the SI Swim celebration!

While Nicole, Tiffany, and Alix were all on the carpet, fellow cover star Hilary Duff was not at the event as she had a concert in Los Angeles that same night.

Make sure to check out all four covers for the new issue!

Alix Earle wore a see-through netted dress

Alix is wearing a gold metallic sleeveless halter-neck sheer netted mini dress with macramé overlay and distressed fringe detailing by Roberto Cavalli. She’s also wearing Pandora jewelry.

Check out more photos of other attendees below!

Alix Earle Tiffany Haddish Nicole Williams English Bethenny Frankel Jasmine Sanders Brooks Nader Livvy Dunne Nina Agdal Molly Sims

Browse through the gallery for even more photos from the event!

Posted To:Alix Earle Bethenny Frankel Brooks Nader Jasmine Sanders Livvy Dunne Molly Sims Nicole Williams English Nina Agdal Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Tiffany Haddish