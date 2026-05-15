Angourie Rice & Spike Fearn Promote ‘Finding Emily’ Movie at Early Screening – Watch the Trailer!

Credit: Getty, Focus Features

Finding Emily won’t be released in theaters in the U.S. until the end of the summer, but a very special audience got to see the movie early at an advance screening in England this week.

Lead actors Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn were in attendance for the event on Tuesday (May 12) at HOME Cinema in Manchester, England.

Focus Features will be releasing the movie in the U.S. on August 28, but U.K. audiences are getting the film on May 22.

What is Finding Emily about?

The movie is directed by Alicia MacDonald and written by Rachel Hirons. It’s produced by the same people who brought us Love Actually and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

When a lovesick musician is given the wrong number for his dream girl, he teams up with a driven psychology student to find her. Together, they spark a hilarious campus-wide frenzy that tests their own hearts and ambitions along the way.

Also starring in the movie is Minnie Driver.

A soundtrack for the movie is available for pre-order!

Spike sings on the soundtrack for Finding Emily and a vinyl edition of the album is already available for pre-order.

Check out more photos from the movie screening in the gallery.

Posted To:Angourie Rice Event Photos Finding Emily Movies Spike Fearn Trailer