Anna Wintour’s Daughter Bee Shaffer Confirms Split from Husband Francesco Carrozzini, 11 Days After Attending Met Gala Together

Credit: Getty

Just days after they were together on the Met Gala red carpet, Bee Shaffer has confirmed that she has separated from her husband Francesco Carrozzini after nearly eight years of marriage.

The daughter of Vogue‘s Anna Wintour is in attendance at the Met Gala every year and she walked the carpet with Francesco just 11 days before announcing the news.

The former couple released a joint statement to Page Six confirming their breakup.

After ten wonderful years together, we have decided to separate. Although our career paths led us in different directions, we remain the very best of friends and devoted, committed parents to our son. This is the only statement we will make, and we respectfully ask for privacy.

A source told the outlet that the former couple will remain “best of friends.”

Page Six notes that there were “rumblings about their marriage over the past few months,” but those were seemingly put to rest when they attended the Met Gala together last week.

Bee and Francesco got married in July 2018 and they welcomed their first and only child together in October 2021. They are parents to a son, Oliver, who will turn five this year.

Francesco is an Italian photographer and filmmaker. Before his relationship with Bee, he dated a very famous singer.

See more photos from the Met Gala in the gallery.

Posted To:Anna Wintour Bee Carrozzini Bee Shaffer Divorce Francesco Carrozzini Split