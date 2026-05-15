Ariel Winter Speaks Out After Luke Benward Split Revealed, Assures They’re Still ‘Best Friends’ & Dog Co-Parents

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Ariel Winter is assuring there’s no bad blood between her and ex Luke Benward.

In case you missed it, it was just revealed that the 28-year-old and the 31-year-old actor quietly split up in August 2025 after six years together.

A source said they just realized they were better as friends, but still remain best friends.

Ariel took to the comments section of People‘s Instagram post about the split, affirming that she and her ex are still close.

“he’s still one of my best friends, a great human being and a great pup coparent,” she wrote, followed by a hand heart emoji. “just because sometimes people aren’t meant to be doesn’t mean you don’t still appreciate the time spent and retain the friendship you shared … still a big luke fan over here!!!”



Ariel and Luke first sparked dating rumors after being seen getting cozy while out with friends in December 2019.

Months before their split, Ariel opened up about her and Luke moving out of Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Luke will be seen starring in the Lifetime original movie Faith and Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story alongside Haley Ramm and Mary Hollis Inboden. The movie debuts THIS Saturday (May 16) at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Later this month, Ariel returns as the voice of Sofia in the upcoming new series Sofia the First: Royal Magic, which debuts Monday, May 25th on Disney Jr, and streaming on Disney+ the next day with the first eight episodes.

The actress will also be starring in the Nickelodeon movie Clash of the Thundermans. Get more info here!

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