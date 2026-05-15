Ashley Judd Celebrates Her ‘Inner 12-Year-Old’ for her 58th Birthday

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Ashley Judd might be in her late 50s, but she’s still celebrating her inner child.

The Kiss the Girls star just turned 58 in April and to celebrate her latest birthday she invited her friends and family to a party designed as a tribute to her 12-year-old self.

She recreated that special party for her adult self and uploaded an Instagram about one month after to reflect on the experience.

Ashley started her caption, “On my 58th birthday, my inner 12-year-old was ready to receive love, care, attunement, delight, protection, and provision. Have you ever considered, from your adult perspective, restaging for your sweet inner child an experience she either never had at all? Or an experience that did not unfold with the safety and attention it should have?”

She continued, “I deeply enjoy doing this from a loving inner-parent perspective for my inner family. Many of us grew up with unmet needs. Today, as adults, we can listen carefully to those missings, identify what happened that should not have happened — and, crucially, what did not happen that should have happened — supplying that, now, with love and humor to ourselves.”

The Heat actress said she doesn’t remember any of the birthdays she celebrated growing up, and while she has nice memories of her time going to school in sixth grade, going home afterward wasn’t always so pleasant.

Ashley says there was “no parent (or adult) supporting, nurturing, guiding and reinforcing my learning, delighting in, or protecting that little girl.”

Alongside the heartfelt message, Ashley shared a slideshow of photographs from the event that included a photo of the cake, singing, playing musical instruments, pictures of the attendees square-dancing together, and more.

“This past weekend, alongside sensitive, playful people who also relish carefree timelessness, we restaged my 12th birthday party,” Ashley added. “We backfilled what was always missing and no longer is, thanks to vulnerable imagination. We laughed, frolicked, square danced, took a Scopes Monkey Trial True or False quiz (including quite a bit Mrs. Minor did not cover in 1979), and ate a dream cake any 12-year-old would adore.”

Ashley is one of many celebs who has talked about not wanting children. Find out why here.

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