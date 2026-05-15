Broadway’s Biggest Stars Get Together at Tony Awards Nominees Celebration – See Every Attendee!

Credit: Getty

The biggest stars on Broadway gathered to celebrate their Tony Awards nominations this week!

Fallen Angels‘ Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara, The Rocky Horror Show‘s Luke Evans and Stephanie Hsu, and Ragtime‘s Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis were among the celebs who stepped out for the 2026 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event on Thursday (May 14) at Sofitel in New York City.

This year, both Schmigadoon! andThe Lost Boys received the most nominations with 12 each.

We’ve gathered all the photos of the acting nominees and you can scroll below to see their red carpet looks.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Nicholas Christopher, Chess Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show Joshua Henry, Ragtime Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon! Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show Caissie Levy, Ragtime Marla Mindelle, Titaníque Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Will Harrison, Punch Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman John Lithgow, Giant Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels Carrie Coon, Bug Susannah Flood, Liberation Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Betsy Aidem, Liberation Aya Cash, Giant Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys Hannah Cruz, Chess Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon! Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball Bryce Pinkham, Chess Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime Layton Williams, Titaníque

Some more notable nominees in attendance included Patrick Wilson, who is up for Best Musical for producing The Lost Boys, and Titanique actor Constantine Rousouli, who is nominated for Best Book of a Musical for co-writing the show.

Check out the full list of nominations and see more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Tony Awards Alden Ehrenreich Ali Louis Bourzgui Ana Gasteyer Andre De Shields aya cash Ben Levi Ross Betsy Aidem Brandon J Dirden Brandon Uranowitz Broadway Bryce Pinkham Caissie Levy Carrie Coon Christiani Pitts Christopher Abbott Daniel Radcliffe Danny Burstein Event Photos Hannah Cruz John Lithgow Joshua Henry Kelli O'Hara Laurie Metcalf Layton Williams Lesley Manville Luke Evans Mark Strong Marla Mindelle Nathan Lane Nichelle Lewis Nicholas Christopher Rachel Dratch Richard Thomas Rose Byrne Ruben Santiago-Hudson Sam Tutty Sara Chase Shoshana Bean Stephanie Hsu Susannah Flood Tony Awards Will Harrison