Broadway’s Biggest Stars Get Together at Tony Awards Nominees Celebration – See Every Attendee!
The biggest stars on Broadway gathered to celebrate their Tony Awards nominations this week!
Fallen Angels‘ Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara, The Rocky Horror Show‘s Luke Evans and Stephanie Hsu, and Ragtime‘s Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis were among the celebs who stepped out for the 2026 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event on Thursday (May 14) at Sofitel in New York City.
This year, both Schmigadoon! andThe Lost Boys received the most nominations with 12 each.
We’ve gathered all the photos of the acting nominees and you can scroll below to see their red carpet looks.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Some more notable nominees in attendance included Patrick Wilson, who is up for Best Musical for producing The Lost Boys, and Titanique actor Constantine Rousouli, who is nominated for Best Book of a Musical for co-writing the show.
Check out the full list of nominations and see more photos in the gallery!
Posted To:2026 Tony Awards Alden Ehrenreich Ali Louis Bourzgui Ana Gasteyer Andre De Shields aya cash Ben Levi Ross Betsy Aidem Brandon J Dirden Brandon Uranowitz Broadway Bryce Pinkham Caissie Levy Carrie Coon Christiani Pitts Christopher Abbott Daniel Radcliffe Danny Burstein Event Photos Hannah Cruz John Lithgow Joshua Henry Kelli O'Hara Laurie Metcalf Layton Williams Lesley Manville Luke Evans Mark Strong Marla Mindelle Nathan Lane Nichelle Lewis Nicholas Christopher Rachel Dratch Richard Thomas Rose Byrne Ruben Santiago-Hudson Sam Tutty Sara Chase Shoshana Bean Stephanie Hsu Susannah Flood Tony Awards Will Harrison