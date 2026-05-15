Brooks Nader Claims This Grammy Winner Asked for Sister Grace Ann’s Phone Number at Met Gala 2026

Credit: Getty

Brooks Nader is dishing on younger sister Grace Ann Nader‘s experience at the 2026 Met Gala!

Earlier this month, Grace Ann, 25, was the first member of the Nader family to attend the big fashion event in New York City.

While attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party on Thursday (May 14), Brooks, 29, chatted with Page Six about Grace Ann‘s first Met Gala.

“I was filming Baywatch in L.A. and I’m still speechless over the fact that she was there,” Brooks shared, before claiming that Grace Ann had an unforgettable exchange with a Grammy-winning entertainer.

“She was cracking me up because she was like, ‘I was in the bathroom with this guy who was like 90 years old and he had a younger voice and asked for my number,'” Brooks said – revealing that it was none other than Bad Bunny in full facial prosthetics that fooled Grace Ann!

Credit: Getty

“I was like ‘OK Grace Ann, cool.’ Yeah she’s an idiot, obviously,” Brooks quipped.

When asked if Grace Ann, who attended the Met Gala with boyfriend Jack Jones, ended up connecting with Bad Bunny, Brooks admitted, “I didn’t even follow up because I kind of had FOMO in a little bit of a way. But I was also filming so, you know what, I was working.”

“Everyone looked amazing at the Met Gala — except my sister!” she jokingly added.

According to Vogue, Bad Bunny‘s Met Gala outfit was “meant to be in conversation with one of the many types of bodies explored as part of the Costume Institute’s 2026 exhibition,” namely, the aging body.

If you didn’t see, Bad Bunny went viral for an exchange he had with this fellow guest at the big event.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Brooks Nader Grace Ann Nader Met Gala