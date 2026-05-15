Chase Infiniti & Tyriq Withers Are Dating!

Credit: Getty

New couple alert!

After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers are dating.

“Chase is having fun and dating,” a source close to the 26-year-old One Battle After Another actress told People on Friday (May 15).

“She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman,” the source added.

The confirmation comes after DeuxMoi posted photos of Chase and the 27-year-old Reminders of Him actor on a low-key dinner date at Mamo restaurant in New York City.

Credit: Getty

The dating rumors first sparked earlier this year when the two were spotted together several times at multiple events held during awards season.

While on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars in March, Chase was asked about fans on social media shipping her and Tyriq as a couple.

“The internet is the internet, I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Tonight with a smile. “He’s really nice. Listen, I could credit it all to Kerry Washington. She’s been pulling us together.”

Then earlier this month, the two were spotted together at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

In a recent interview, Tyriq opened up about dating, love, kissing, and so much more!

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