Cole Sprouse Reacts to Brother Dylan Sprouse & Wife Barbara Palvin’s Pregnancy Announcement

Credit: Getty

Cole Sprouse is getting ready to become an uncle!

On Thursday (May 14), Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin Sprouse announced that they are expecting their first child together. The 32-year-old model debuted her baby bump as the couple attended a premiere during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

After the event, Dylan, 33, took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself and Barbara holding hands on the red carpet as she cradled her pregnant belly.

Credit: Getty

Cole later re-posted his twin brother’s Story to his own Instagram Story and added three red heart emojis.

If you didn’t know, Dylan and Barbara first met in 2018 after he slid into her DMs. They got married in 2023 and shared some details about their nuptials.

TMZ is reporting that Barbara is due sometime in August or September, but no further info was revealed.

Back in October 2025, Cole was spotted stepping out for the night with Dylan and Barbara in Los Angeles.

Posted To:Barbara Palvin Cole Sprouse Dylan Sprouse