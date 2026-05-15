‘Dai Dai’ Lyrics & English Translation: Shakira & Burna Boy Drop World Cup 2026 Song – Listen Now!

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Shakira and Burna Boy have dropped their new song “Dai Dai” as the official song of the 2026 World Cup!

The song is the official anthem of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million by end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to provide children around the world with access to quality education and sports.

Shakira is co-headlining the halftime show at the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19 alongside Madonna and BTS. This is the first time there’s a halftime show at the World Cup!

Burna Boy said in a statement “The World Cup is one of the few things the entire world experiences together. Football and music speak the same language. They bring people together no matter where you’re from and being part of this moment through music means a lot to me.”

While the song is mostly in English, there are some foreign-language phrases.

“Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go,” they sing in the intro. This blends together multiple languages!

Dai, dai – Italian for “come on, come on”

Ikou – Japanese for “let’s go”

Dale – Spanish for “go ahead”

Allez – French for “go”

Let’s go – English

You can read the full lyrics below.

Posted To:Burna Boy Lyrics Music Shakira