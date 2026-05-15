Does ‘Is God Is’ (2026) Have an End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The acclaimed movie Is God Is has finally been released in theaters after months of buzz!

Two-time Tony-winning actress Kara Young and newcomer Mallori Johnson star in the film, which has an ensemble cast that includes Janelle Monae, Tessa Thompson, Vivica A. Fox, and Sterling K. Brown. The film currently has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Is God Is, two sisters embark on an epic quest for revenge, confronting a charged family history that will push them to extraordinary lengths. The film is Aleshea Harris’ directorial debut and is based on Harris’ adaptation of her award-winning play of the same name.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during Is God Is?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Is God Is, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet at the film’s NYC premiere!

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