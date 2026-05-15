‘Dust’ Lyrics: Drake References Bitcoin & Crypto on New Song – Listen Now

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Drake has released his new song “Dust” on the ICEMAN album and he’s making references to Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried.

The song is one of three dozen new tracks that Drake has released across three brand new albums.

Drake seems to be rapping about a message he’s sending to someone.

Yeah, it was like, “Go blow the dust off your plaques”

Yeah, it was like, “Go blow the dust off your plaques”

What was the year that they said you had slaps?

‘Cause I don’t remember it goin’ like that

I don’t remember one word in your raps

I don’t know nothin’ ’bout you on them tracks, let’s go

Drake has been very public over the years about his Bitcoin investments and he makes reference at the end of the song when he raps, “Ayy, I am, I am, I am / A BTC, crypto big timer / A corporate America hit survivor / Got a real big heart, I’m a f–ked up guy, though.”

Listen to the song below!

Netflix is actually making a TV series right now about the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX with Anthony Boyle playing Sam Bankman-Fried and Julia Garner starring as his business partner Caroline Ellison.

Read the lyrics to “Dust” below.

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