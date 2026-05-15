Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Return to Cannes 2026 Red Carpet After Announcing Pregnancy!

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Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin Sprouse are back on the red carpet!

The parents-to-be posed for photos as they attended another premiere held during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 15) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

For the event, Barbara, 32, wore a white blouse with a long black skirt while Dylan, 33, coordinated in a black suit.

The day before, Barbara and Dylan, who have been married since 2023, announced that they are expecting their first child together!

Many other stars were also seen on the red carpet attending premieres during the film festival on Friday.

Keep scrolling to see the stars on the red carpet…

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Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin

FYI: Dylan and Barbara are both wearing outfits by Karl Lagerfeld.

Credit: Getty

Simone Ashley

FYI: Simone is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown.

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Odessa A’zion

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Romee Strijd

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Andie MacDowell

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Olga Kurylenko

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Isabelle Huppert

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Oliver Cheshire & Pixie Lott

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Baptiste Giabiconi

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Camille Cottin

FYI: Camille is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress.

Browse through the gallery below for even more photos of the stars at the film festival on Friday…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Andie MacDowell Baptiste Giabiconi Barbara Palvin camille cottin Cannes Film Festival Dylan Sprouse Event Photos Isabelle Huppert Odessa A'zion Olga Kurylenko Oliver Cheshire Pixie Lott Pregnant Celebrities Romee Strijd Simone Ashley