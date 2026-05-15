Eiza Gonzalez Says Boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov Is a ‘Clean Freak,’ Talks About Their Differences

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Eiza Gonzalez and her boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to packing for a vacation.

The 36-year-old In the Grey actress says that Grigor, 34, is a “clean freak” when it comes to his suitcase while she’s much different.

“My boyfriend, he’s like a clean freak. I’ve never seen something like that. I actually took one time a photo of our bags. When I tell you a clean freak is like, truly, I’ve never— He steams every piece of his clothing, like socks, underwear,” Eiza said while appearing on Owen Thiele‘s In Your Dreams podcast.

She continued, “I’m like, G, what’s going on here? He’s like, I like everything. And then he’s like, Marie Kondo, I’ll find him. And he’s just sitting on the floor, just like folded. And he has full heart attacks when he sees me, because you should see my bag.”

“And then G’s bag is like, I’ve never seen such level of technique of folding. And so I always like, like to take a photo of his stuff versus mine. And I have like a folder, a full folder of it. And it’s so funny because he’s just like such a Taurus, and I’m just such an Aquarius, but it works. It really, really works together,” she said.



It’s not clear when Eiza began dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, but the couple confirmed their relationship in April 2025.

When he played at Wimbledon that summer, Eiza called him the love of her life.

“Love of my life. I couldn’t be more proud of you. You are BEYOND outstanding. This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger. But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You’re a winner. We all saw it. And you’ll do it again. I love you @grigordimitrov,” Eiza wrote after he withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

Look back at Eiza‘s dating history to see all the famous guys she’s dated over the years.

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