Ex-Prince Andrew Not Invited to Nephew Peter Phillips Wedding (Report)

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is being shut out of another event.

The 66-year-old ex-Prince has reportedly not been invited to the upcoming nuptials of his nephew Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling, who got engaged last summer.

If you’re unaware, Peter is the son of Princess Anne, who is Andrew‘s older sister. She is two years shy of King Charles, though.

Peter and Harriet are reportedly set to tie the knot at All Saints Church on June 6th.

Why is ex-Prince Andrew not invited?

The Royal Family has been distancing themselves from ex-Prince Andrew, following his involvement in the Epstein files, and later he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct.

Since then, Andrew voluntarily gave up his royal titles and King Charles finalized the removal of his brother’s titles at the end of last year.

If you missed it, earlier this year, it was also reported that the UK government was considering removing Andrew from the royal line of succession.

He is currently the eighth in line to the throne, behind Prince William and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, then Prince Harry and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Should Andrew be removed from the line of succession, his daughter Princess Beatrice would move up into his spot, becoming the new eighth in line.

Peter Phillips is currently 19th in line to the throne.

Posted To:Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Peter Phillips Prince Andrew Royal Family