Gina Carano Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss for Ronda Rousey Fight on Netflix, Talks Achieving Her Goal

Gina Carano will be fighting Ronda Rousey in a live Netflix battle this weekend and she lost a ton of weight in the training process.

The 44-year-old Deadpool and The Mandalorian actress, who was fired from the Disney+ series in 2021, took to Twitter / X to show off her 100-pound weight loss and open up about how she achieved her goal.

Ok. Vulnerable post but here we are.



I just weighed in at 141.4 lbs.

Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight.… pic.twitter.com/224i52wasN — Gina Carano ? (@ginacarano) May 15, 2026

Gina opened her “vulnerable” post by revealing she just weighed in at 141.4 pounds ahead of the fight.

“Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight. It did not happen overnight,” Gina added.

Gina sent a thank you to her opponent, Ronda, for helping her lose the weight and letting her postpone the fight until she achieved the goal.

If it wasn’t for having this incredibly challenging goal in fighting @rondarousey I most definitely wouldn’t have reached this. I was pre-diabetic, had trouble simply walking in September 2024 and have been on the path to recovery to turn myself back into an athlete since then. It was hard, SO damn hard.. there was so much to learn, too much to unpack here, ups, downs, plateaus, things I learned late I wish I learned earlier, trial by error but I did it.



Thank you to Ronda, who waited patiently while I lost this weight and giving me something to aim for.



There is still so much I need to learn and want to do in the health space and to continue transforming my body, but for today, I thank God, my husband and my family for sticking with and encouraging me the whole way.



I pray this encourages you wherever you are in your health journey. Believe there is hope. Never give up.



Ok.. enough emo, I’ve got a fight tomorrow. We’ve worked so hard to get here. Tune in!!

Check out more photos from Gina and Ronda‘s press conference on Thursday (May 14) at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The fight will air on Netflix on Saturday night at 9pm ET.

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