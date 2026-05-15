Harry Shum Jr. Has No Idea if Dr. Kwan Is Returning for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23: ‘In the Dark’

Credit: ABC

Harry Shum Jr.‘s Dr. Kwan was fired from the hospital in the season 22 finale of Grey’s Anatomy and the actor is unsure if he’ll be returning in the upcoming 23rd season.

Dr. Kwan, also known as “Blue,” was fired after breaking protocol to secretly give a liver cancer patient an experimental hydrogel that was denied by the FDA.

The first-year surgical resident might be leaving the hospital, but it’s unclear right now if Harry will be leaving the show or not.

Harry Shum Jr. shares reaction to the season finale

Harry told E! News, “I think it’s good to see the doctors when they do make a mistake, but also with good intentions. It wasn’t just because he was a bumbling mess. It was very motivated in making sure that someone got to be able to choose life over death.”

Harry still doesn’t know yet if he’ll be returning for the next season.

“I’m just as much in the dark as audiences,” he said in the interview. “But to me, it’s a hope of: Do audiences want to see him go or do they want to see him go back to the hospital?”

Two beloved characters did make their exit in the finale and we have all the spoilers for how they were written off the show.

See the expected cast changes for Season 23.

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