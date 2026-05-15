Is There an ‘In the Grey’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Black Bear

The new action film In the Grey is now in theaters!

Guy Ritchie directed the movie with a star-studded cast that includes Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza Gonzalez.

In The Grey follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons and high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during In the Grey?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie In the Grey, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Henry hasn’t been out there promoting the movie because he’s busy on the set of another project right now!

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