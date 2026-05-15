‘Janice STFU’ Lyrics: Drake’s Song Has Fans Asking, ‘Who is Janice’ & ‘What Did She Do’?!

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Drake‘s new song “Janice STFU” from the ICEMAN album has fans asking two big questions: Who is Janice? And what did she do?!

It seems like Janice might not actually be a real person and could possibly be a metaphor for the media.

Fans are speculating that Drake‘s new song is about his love for a specific woman, here referenced as Amiliana or Emiliana. The “Janice” who he is telling to shut the f–k up could possibly be the media in general, who often comment on his dating life.

Amiliana, it’s been so long since you texted me

I finally took a break, and now I feel like I’m on ecstasy

You said what my word means to me will one day be the death of me

They tried to kill me once, but darling, you just resurrected me

Drake definitely has two differing emotions on the track. He’s showing love to his girl and rage to the people who are trying to tear them apart through gossiping.

Beach me baby, call my phone and say you need me, baby

Thought they had me in a deep sleep, baby

I’m still scorchin’ hot in these streets, baby

Pull up, Maybach, beep-beep, baby

And my shit came with the heat seats, baby

See-through shirt, I get a sneak peek, baby

Blow on me just like some green tea, baby

You can listen to the track below.

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the lyrics to “Janice STFU” below.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Music