JD Vance Jokes About Trump’s Hunt for Successor amid Rumors Pitting Him Against a Cabinet Member for Presidential Future

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JD Vance addressed Donald Trump‘s hunt for a successor.

Despite the 79-year-old business man insisting that he’d like to run for a third term in office, it is constitutionally illegal. Trump has proposed a different political path for himself, but there have been questions about who would take up the mantle as the leading voice in his MAGA movement.

As vice president, Vance has been viewed as an obvious choice. However, another name that’s been considered recently is Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump is rumored to view Vance and Rubio as possible successors.

During a White House event this month, Trump even went as far as to encourage attendees to voice their support for Vance or Rubio. His impromptu poll led to him describing a presidential ticket featuring both names as “a dream.”

Speaking to the press this week, Vance revealed where he stood with Rubio. He also joked about how Trump would make a final decision.

The vice president said he’s not worried about the 2028 ticket just yet.

The vice president described the man who has been viewed as his top competitor in the Republican party as a “very, very dear friend,” per Politico.

While he insisted that he is focused on the president’s current term and his role as vice president, Vance referenced how Trump would make a choice. In the process, he seemingly referred back to his tenure as a reality TV host.

“I just don’t think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice,” Vance said. “I just think that’s not at all what you would expect the president to do.”

He added that it was “natural” for Trump to be interested in the 2028 election and to “joke around” with Vance and Rubio about where they stood.

The president recently made a joke about Vance‘s physical appearance.

A former Republican presidential candidate also addressed if they’d run again in 2028. The former top Trump ally added that they “shouldn’t have” run in 2024.

Posted To:Donald Trump JD Vance Marco Rubio Politics