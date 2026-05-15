‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Announces She’s Pregnant

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Angelina Pivarnick is having a baby!

During the Thursday (May 14) episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the 39-year-old reality star announced that she’s pregnant.

After showing a positive pregnancy test to co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, a shocked Angelina said, “There’s no way that it just happened naturally. There’s no sperm donor now,” referencing her fertility journey.

In a confessional, she added, “I did not think I was able to get pregnant, but, wow, I’m … pregnant. This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

Later in the episode, Angelina called the father of her unborn child, who she playfully referred to as “John Doe-Nor” (a play on “donor”), to tell him about her pregnancy.

From shock to tears to hugs… this was such a heartfelt moment for Angelina. ??? #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/yrk5etUXcd — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 15, 2026

“So, I have some news for you,” Angelina said on the phone. “I am officially, definitely pregnant — we’re having a baby!”

After the episode aired, she confirmed the news on X, writing, “I’m pregnant !!!! #jsfamilyvacation.”

“Guys secrets out !!! I’m pregnant :),” Angelina wrote in another post. “Thankful for @SammiSweetheart for being by my side when I found out. #jsfamilyvacation.”

Angelina has not shared any other additional pregnancy updates yet.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Reunion airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Congrats! See all of the other stars that also recently announced they’re expecting.

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