John Travolta Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Ella, 26, to Premiere Their New Movie at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Credit: Getty

John Travolta is on the red carpet with his 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta to promote their new movie!

The 72-year-old actor made his directorial debut on the movie Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which is having its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

John also wrote the film and appears in it as the older version of the main character.

Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff (Clark Shotwell), and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.

All of the actors were on the red carpet for the Cannes premiere!

The movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV beginning on Friday, May 29. Just two weeks away!

Ella is the daughter of John and his late wife, Kelly Preston. She passed away at the age of 57 in 2020, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

See more event photos in the gallery.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Celebrity Babies Ella Bleu Travolta Event Photos John Travolta