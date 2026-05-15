Jordan Firstman Kisses ‘Club Kid’ Co-Star Diego Calva at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Credit: Getty

Jordan Firstman and Diego Calva are having some fun as they promote their new movie at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The co-stars shared a playful kiss as they attended the photocall for their new movie Club Kid on Friday (May 15) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Also in attendance were fellow cast members Cara Delevingne and newcomer Reggie Absolom.

Credit: Getty

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in New York City, the film follows a washed-up underground party promoter whose life takes an unexpected turn when he’s forced to look after a son that he never knew he had,” according to Variety.

Along with starring in the new movie, Jordan also serves as director and writer. This marks his feature directorial debut.

Credit: Getty

“Even when you strip back the surface layer of the drugs and the afters going on all weekend, beneath it is a bunch of queer people who are funny and sensitive and broken in some ways and artistic and just fully whole,” Jordan told IndieWire about the movie. “That’s what I wanted to show.”

Club Kid doesn’t have a theatrical release date yet.

If you didn’t see, Cara shared how longtime close friend Taylor Swift has supported her blossoming music career.

FYI: Jordan is wearing Prada. Cara is wearing a Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann suit.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the Club Kid photocall…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Cara Delevingne Diego Calva Event Photos Jordan Firstman Reggie Absolom