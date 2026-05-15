Kiefer Sutherland Cancels U.S. Leg of Tour Due to ‘Very Low Ticket Sales’ – Read His Full Statement

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Kiefer Sutherland is canceling the U.S. leg of his tour.

For the past several weeks, the 59-year-old actor and musician has been in Europe and UK on his Love Will Bring You Home Tour.

While he was also originally scheduled to tour across the United States as well, Kiefer announced on Friday (May 15) that he was canceling the America leg of his tour due to “very low ticket sales.”

“With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales,” Kiefer wrote on Instagram. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.”

“I look forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time. I hope you understand,” he added, noting that for those who already bought tickets, “Refunds will be available from point of purchase.”

Kiefer isn’t the only musician to recently cancel tour dates. Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, and Post Malone also all canceled shows, but for different reasons.

You can check out all of Kiefer Sutherland‘s Love Will Bring You Home Tour dates in Europe and UK at KieferSutherlandBand.com.

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