King Charles Joins Celebs Like Helen Mirren & Damian Lewis at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

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King Charles mingled with famous stars while attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace to support the King’s Trust charity.

The 78-year-old British royal welcomed celebs like Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis to the palace for the event on Thursday (May 14) in London, England.

Idris Elba was also there and he got into the DJ booth with the King and DJ Christian St. Louis. If you didn’t know, Idris was able to attend the National Youth Music Theatre when he was 18 thanks to a grant from The Prince’s Trust, the charity’s former name.

Helen was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth back in 2003. She has opened up about her experienced with the late monarch amid her multiple performances as her in both film and stage.

“She has always been incredibly gracious, but she never mentions my playing her,” Helen told Playbill more than a decade ago. “I think that’s absolutely appropriate.”

Helen said that the Royal Family supports free speech and will never comment on how they’re portrayed in media.

She added, “The royal family — and the Queen, in particular — have always been very liberal because we come from a country that has free speech. There have been films mocking them and suggesting they were Nazis and abusing them in all kinds of different ways, and, through it all, they have never said a word. They just let that happen. They don’t defend themselves. They don’t say anything. In a sense, it’s not their role to critique that particular world.”

Check out more photos from the event below!

Posted To:Damian Lewis Event Photos Helen Mirren Idris Elba King Charles