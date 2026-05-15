Kodak Black Arrested for Second Time in 8 Days

Credit: Getty

Kodak Black has been arrested for the second time this month.

On Thursday (May 14), the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested for the second time in less than two weeks in Florida. He was charged with resisting an officer/obstruct without violence and attempting to flee law enforcement, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office obtained by People.

He was booked into the the Broward County Jail and his bond was set at $0. Both charges are listed as pending trial.

“This is a self surrender from yet another ‘investigation’ that just happened to also take 5 months to ‘investigate’ for allegedly fleeing and alluding,” Kodak Black‘s attorney told TMZ.

“It’s not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate,” his attorney continued. “At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted.”

Credit: Getty

He was also arrested earlier this month

Kodak Black was previously arrested on May 6 on a felony charge of trafficking MDMA. The arrest stems from an alleged incident in Orlando back in November 2025 when there were reports of gunfire outside of the Children’s Safety Village, according to the arrest warrant.

Kodak Black has previously been arrested multiple times, including getting arrested in 2023 on drug possession charges in Florida. He was previously arrested in Florida on felony drug charges in 2022 and on weapons charges in 2019.

Posted To:Kodak Black