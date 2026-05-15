Lady Gaga Takes Over LA’s The Grove for ‘MAYHEM Requiem’ Premiere – Watch Two Clips from Concert Movie!

Credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur for Apple Music

Lady Gaga has released her new one-night-only filmed live performance, MAYHEM Requiem, and she celebrated the launch by attending an activation at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer took over the shopping center on Thursday night (May 14) for the event, which included a stop inside the Apple Store, a theatrical procession from the store to the AMC movie theater, and finally the premiere screening.

The procession featured frequent Lady Gaga dance collaborators Ian McKenzie, Victor Rojas, and China Taylor, with movements and choreography by Chris Downey-Asher and SaraAnne Fahey, and an 8 piece brass band playing somber, New Orleans style jazz covers of songs from MAYHEM.

MAYHEM Requiem is a celebration and musical reimagining of Gaga‘s latest studio album, performing songs like “Abracadabra” and “Disease” from behind the piano and synths.

Gaga has released the full versions of “Die With a Smile” and “Killah” on YouTube, but if you want to watch the whole concert, you’ll need to go to Apple TV! The one-night-only filmed live performance is 67 minutes. Lucky fans in 15 cities got the chance to watch the show in AMC theaters at launch time.

You can also listen to the Spatial Audio live album exclusively on Apple Music.

Check out all of the photos from the event in the gallery below!

Posted To:Event Photos Lady Gaga Mayhem Music