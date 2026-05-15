Léa Seydoux Premieres New Movie ‘Gentle Monster’ at Cannes Film Festival 2026, Cara Delevingne & Jordan Firstman Also Attend

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Léa Seydoux is at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival promoting her new movie!

The 40-year-old French actress looked gorgeous as she attended the premiere of her movie Gentle Monster on Friday evening (May 15) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

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Fellow cast members Jella Haase, Laurence Rupp, and Catherine Deneuve joined Léa at the premiere along with director/writer Marie Kreutzer.

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Other stars in attendance included Cara Delevingne (in a Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann dress and HassanZadeh jewelry) and Jordan Firstman, who are at the film festival promoting their new movie Club Kid.

Here’s the synopsis for Gentle Monster, per Cannes: “Lucy, a concert pianist, has just relocated her family from the city to a country house in the hope of easing her husband Philip’s severe burnout. Before they have a chance to set up their new home, an early morning police visit tears their world apart. Isolated and desperate to protect her young son, Lucy must face the situation alone, trapped between the man she loves and the fear of what he may have done.”

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Léa will next be appearing in Dune: Part Three, which hits theaters on December 18, 2026. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the stars at the premiere…

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Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Cara Delevingne Catherine Deneuve Event Photos Jella Haase Jordan Firstman Laurence Rupp Lea Seydoux Marie Kreutzer