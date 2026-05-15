‘Little Things’ Lyrics: Kevin Jonas Debuts 2nd Solo Single, Says It’s a ‘Continuation of Who I Am’ – Listen Now!

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Kevin Jonas is back with his second solo single, “Little Things“!



The 38-year-old Jonas Brothers musician just dropped his latest solo effort, about six months after his debut single “Changing.”

“It took me 15 years to feel confident in making music on my own,” Kevin shared of going solo. “I finally find one song, and it was everything I’d been searching for. It unlocked the sound. The search was over, and I could build on it.”

“Whereas ‘Changing’ felt like a new beginning, ‘Little Things’ is less of an introduction to me and more a continuation of who I am,” the musician added. “My wife and I have been married for 17 years. There are little moments during our time together that trigger my joy and happiness and remind me exactly why I’m still with her.”

“Lyrically, it’s very detailed. It’s a little sexy and fun with the ‘steaming up the shower’ line. You’ve got to keep it spicy, I guess,” Kevin adds with a laugh. “The song discusses all of her favorite things. When you think about it, those little things make us who we are. She isn’t an over-the-top person; she’s just the perfect person!”

Much like “Changing,” Kevin‘s new song “Little Things” was produced by Jason Evigan, and the musician even teased he’s got more music on the way.

“I’m ready for people to hear more of who I am,” Kevin shared. “I’m just a guy who’s lucky enough to make music. I’m proud of it, and I can’t wait to keep writing more songs.”

Check out “Little Things” right here, and keep reading below to read the full lyrics…

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