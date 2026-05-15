‘Make Them Cry’ Lyrics: Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Song Reveals His Dad’s Cancer News – Listen Now

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Drake has dropped his brand new album Iceman and it’s time to dive into the lyrics of all his new songs, starting with track one, “Make Them Cry.”

The 39-year-old rapper seems to chronicle some of his life story in the song, from being an only child, to revealing the news that his dad, Dennis Graham, is battling cancer.

Drake begins the song by rapping, “I’m an only child no one could’ve made another / I have to father my mother and treat my son’s grandfather like my older brother / The skies are grey in Toronto, they not a golden color / I’m feeling like BTS ’cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.”

At the end of the song, Drake is talking about battles that he’s dealing with in the music industry and then reveals he’d rather be facing anything other than his dad’s cancer diagnosis.

My dad got cancer right now, we battlin’ stages

Trust me when I say there’s plenty things I’d rather be facing (For real)

And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I’ll gladly explain it

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the lyrics below.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Music