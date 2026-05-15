‘Make Them Pay’ Lyrics: Drake Samples ‘Free’ Song on New Track About Price of Fame – Listen Now

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Drake has so many new songs out right now, including “Make Them Pay” from his album ICEMAN.

The track samples the classic Deniece Williams song “Free” in the refrain, featured at the beginning and end of the song.

“I just wanna be free / I just wanna be free / Free / Free / I just wanna be free,” Drake sings in the intro and outro.

The song appears to be a commentary on the price of fame, with Drake grappling with the idea of being successful, but also having to deal with scrutiny from the media and beef with his enemies in the industry.

In one phrase, Drake appears to reference how he, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole were referred to as the “Big Three,” with Kendrick eventually being crowned as the GOAT of their generation.

“F–k a big three anyway, there was too many chefs in the kitchen, it was a mess to begin with, yeah /And now they got a new GOAT and we gotta test the position,” he raps.

Stars like DJ Khaled and Adin Ross are also name-checked on the song.

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the “Make Them Pay” lyrics below.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Music