Mandy Moore Reunites with ‘This Is Us’ On-Screen Daughter Chrissy Metz at ‘The Breadwinner’ Premiere in Nashville

Credit: Getty

Mandy Moore is back together with Chrissy Metz, almost exactly four years after the end of their hit series This Is Us.

Chrissy stepped out to support her former on-screen mom Mandy at the premiere of her new comedy movie, The Breadwinner, on Wednesday (May 13) at Regal Hollywood & RPX in Nashville, Tenn.

Also in attendance at the premiere were The Breadwinner star Nate Bargatze and the on-screen kids, Charlotte Tucker, Birdie Borria and Stella Grace Fitzgerald.

Nate co-wrote and produced the movie in addition to starring in it.

The Breadwinner stars Bargatze as salesman Nate Wilcox and Mandy Moore as his wife, Katie. To Nate and their three children, Katie is the ultimate mom – she manages their comically chaotic household with equal parts efficiency and love, and everything runs perfectly. But when Katie’s household invention leads to a once-in-a-lifetime deal on Shark Tank and takes her on a prolonged business trip, Nate has to figure out how to keep the house from (literally) falling apart. He and his kids soon learn that while he may not do it like mom, he can figure out how to do it his way. Welcome to the dad era.

Also starring in the film are Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, Kate Berlant, Kumail Nanjiani, and Will Forte.

Following her work on This Is Us, Chrissy starred in the Netflix series The Hunting Wives and in the television movie Faith in the Flames: The Nicholle Jolly Story.

You can catch The Breadwinner in theaters on May 29.

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