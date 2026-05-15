Marion Cotillard Brings Son Marcel, 15, to ‘Karma’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Reunites with Ex Guillaume Canet

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Marion Cotillard is making a rare appearance with her son!

The Oscar-winning actress was joined on the red carpet by her 15-year-old son Marcel at the premiere of her film Karma during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

Karma is the new movie directed by Marion‘s former partner, Guillaume Canet, and she stars in the film.

Guillaume Canet wrote and directed the movie.

In a village of northern Spain, Jeanne tries to rebuild her life with Daniel, who knows nothing about her troubled past. One day, Mateo, Jeanne’s six-year-old godson, mysteriously disappears… In order to escape the police, who instantly suspect her, Jeanne flees to France and hides out in the community where she grew up, led by Marc. Refusing to believe that the woman he loves is guilty, Daniel will do everything in his power to find her before the police do.

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet announced their split in 2025

The longtime couple split in June 2025 after 18 years as a couple.

While they never married, Marion and Guillaume share two children together and they’re hoping that by confirming their breakup, the media will avoid “speculation, rumour, and misinterpretation”

“After 18 years together, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to separate by mutual agreement,” a rep for the couple told Agence France-Presse. “This decision was made with mutual respect.”

The statement added, “By being transparent through this statement, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet also express their desire for their private lives, and especially that of their two children, to be respected.”

We have lots of photos from the premiere!

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Celebrity Babies Event Photos Guillaume Canet Marcel Canet Marion Cotillard