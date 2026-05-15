‘National Treasure’ Lyrics: Is Drake’s Song a DeMar DeRozan Diss Track? Here’s Why Fans Think So

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Drake‘s new album ICEMAN is already fueling plenty of online theories, and one song in particular has fans convinced he’s taking aim at former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.

On the track “National Treasure,” Drake appears to reference DeRozan‘s infamous trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs back in 2018. The trade sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto and ultimately helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship.

“We used to be plannin’ our Mexico trip in the spring / We must’ve been dealing’ in the spur of the moment / ‘Cause why did we think you could get us a ring?,” Drake raps on the song.

Fans quickly pointed out the apparent wordplay around “spur of the moment,” which many believe is a nod to the Spurs. Others also noticed Drake‘s pronunciation of “cause why” sounding similar to Kawhi,” seemingly referencing Kawhi Leonard directly.

The speculation comes after Drake and DeRozan‘s friendship appeared to sour over the past year. Many fans believe tensions escalated after the athlete appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar‘s Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Back in November 2024, Drake even addressed DeRozan during Vince Carter‘s jersey retirement ceremony in Toronto. The rapper said that if the Raptors ever honored DeRozan with a banner in the arena, he would “go up there and pull it down myself.”

Still, others think the song might just be Drake reflecting on past friendships and his hometown’s basketball history.

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the “National Treasure” lyrics below.

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