Nick Lachey Claims Jessica Simpson Sat in First Class While 3 Kids Sat in Economy During 6-Hour Flight to Hawaii

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Nick Lachey is making a shocking new claim about his ex-wife Jessica Simpson.

According to the 52-year-old 98 Degrees singer, he crossed paths with the 45-year-old Dukes of Hazzard star a few months ago while they both happened to be on the same flight to Hawaii.

Nick chatted with Andy Cohen during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live and claimed that he noticed Jessica sat in a “separate class of service” from her three kids, insinuating she was in first class while her children were in economy.

“Her mother and her were together,” Nick said, noting that their kids and Jessica‘s estranged husband Eric Johnson “were all on the plane, but not with us.”

“The kids were in a separate class of service?” Andy asked.

The Love is Blind co-host confirmed that’s what he saw at the time, noting that Eric stayed with the kids throughout the flight.

Nick Lachey ran into his ex Jessica Simpson on a flight to Hawaii #WWHL pic.twitter.com/c7zRRM2pWc — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 14, 2026

Jessica shares son Ace, 12, and two daughters, Maxwell, 14, and Birdie, 7, with Eric. The pair married in 2014 and they announced their separation in January 2025.

Some conflicting reports surfaced regarding the alleged interaction between Nick and Jessica in early April.

A source told TMZ that the exes “went out of their way to avoid each other the entire time,” while another source said they were pleasant and had a “nice, cordial conversation.”

Posted To:Jessica Simpson Nick Lachey