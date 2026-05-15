‘Outlander’ Series Finale Spoilers: Caitriona Balfe Shares Her Theories on That Shocking Ending!

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is a little confused on what happened in the show’s series finale, too. But she is sharing some of her own personal theories on what might have happened between the show’s leading couple.

Spoilers ahead for the Outlander series finale.

After 12 years, the romantic Starz drama concluded with an epic finale on Friday (May 15) and in the final moments, Jamie (Sam Heughan) seemingly died after getting shot during a battle. Claire then lays down beside him and it looks like she might be content to die there, but then both of them suddenly open their eyes and gasp for breath before the cut to black.

The ending is left open to interpretation and there are plenty of theories flying around about whether they survived, if Jamie is now a ghost, etc.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the ending, Caitriona says she isn’t sure that she fully understands the ending.

“I don’t really know what happened, but I thought it was really cool that they went and did the Jamie ghost thing again, and that in some way, maybe, he was calling her, or he pulled her into his orbit. But as to what happens when they’re lying on the stone, I don’t know,” she said.

Asked if she has any personal theories about what happened and if Claire maybe brought Jamie back from the dead, Caitriona referred back to Adawehi’s season 4 prophecy, which was originally planned to be a thread throughout this season.

“Then they decided to take it out. I would try and ask [showrunner] Matt [Roberts], ‘Well, if she has no involvement in this thing, like, what is it?’ And he said, ‘It just is what it is,’ so I guess it just is what it is,” the actress explained. “I would have loved for it to have been a bit more mystical, and that Claire had more agency in bringing him back. I think in some way, yes, she does. But then it’s like, are they alive in this time? Are they alive in a different time? I don’t know.”

Caitriona also said she deliberately played the final moments like Claire was dying beside Jamie.

“That’s how I was sort of playing it. He is her home. It’s very Romeo and Juliet, almost, they die together on this altar or this stone. It’s what you hope happens in Romeo and Juliet. We get to change the Shakespearean ending,” she revealed.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday (May 13), Caitriona and Sam attended a special PaleyLive event for Outlander alongside executive producer Maril Davis and showrunner Matthew Roberts held at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan at the PaleyLive event…

Posted To:Caitriona Balfe Maril Davis Matthew Roberts Outlander Sam Heughan Starz Television