‘Outlander’ Series Finale’s Post-Credits Scene Explained by Showrunner: Why It Was Included

Credit: Starz

The series finale of Outlander is now streaming on Starz and you should make sure to keep your stream going when the episode ends as there’s a post-credits scene.

The long-running television series just ended after eight seasons, which spanned across the past 12 years. The show turned lead actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan into huge stars and there’s even a prequel series now airing.

In a post-finale interview with EW, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained why he included the scene after the credits.

It’s our love letter and a thank you to all the crew that had been there from day one. Everybody in the bookstore is someone who had been on the show from day one. We also wanted to say thank you to [author] Diana [Gabaldon] for creating the world. It’s really her story. I thought it was fitting to say thank you to her and give her the last image.

Matthew himself is in the scene, if you look closely in the back!

That was funny because we filmed that, and I wasn’t. I was talked into doing a walk-through, so we did me on blue screen, and they put me in.

You can stream the finale now on the Starz app!

Posted To:Outlander Television