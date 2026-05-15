Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Split 5 Months After Welcoming Daughter

Credit: Getty

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have called it quits.

After weeks of reports and speculation, a source told People on Friday (May 15) that Pete, 32, and Elsie, 30, have broken up, five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie.

However, the source did note that the two are still “working on things.”

“Pete and Elsie are working on things,” the source says. “They want one another to succeed and be happy.”

Credit: Getty

According to the insider, the pair’s relationship has had it ups and downs. “There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together,” the source explained, adding that it’s not clear if they will get back together again.

If you didn’t know, Pete and Elsie were first spotted together vacationing in Florida in March 2025 and went Instagram official the following week. In May 2025, they made their red carpet debut and announced they were expecting their first child together in July.

Credit: Getty

Their daughter Scottie, who is named after Pete‘s late dad, was born in December 2025.

In a recent interview, Pete opened up about getting sober and going to rehab.

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