‘Ran to Atlanta’ Lyrics: Drake References a Kendrick Lamar Diss on New Track ft. Future

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ICEMAN is the first album that Drake has released since his very public feud with Kendrick Lamar and it should come as no surprise that he’s referencing it in his new music.

Drake‘s song “Ran to Atlanta” features Future and rising star Molly Santana.

It’s significant that Future is on the song as he’s a former Drake collaborator, but in 2024, he was part of the song “Like That” on which Kendrick dissed Drake.

The feud between Kendrick and Drake started there and led to Kendrick‘s Grammy-winning song “Not Like Us,” which includes the lyric, “You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance.”

Fans are noting how crazy it is to see Drake and Future back together following everything that happened over the last couple years.

Read the lyrics to Drake’s chorus below:

You know what I’m sayin’?

Outsiders back to what it was, you know what I’m sayin’?

Atlanta’ll tell ’bout my run, you know what I’m sayin’?

Ask Pluto, Bank or 21, you know what I’m sayin’?

I done put up half, what’s done is done, you know what I’m sayin’?

Two cars in the back, two in the front, you know what I’m sayin’?

They so down for me, gotta punt, you understand?

Understand, understand, understand, understand

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the lyrics to “Ran to Atlanta” below.

Posted To:Drake Future Lyrics Molly Santana Music